Joseph P. Santo passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was 70 years old.

Joseph was born on May 28, 1951 in Hoboken, N.J. to Anthony Santo and Pauline (LoFaro). Joseph was a sheet metal worker for Local 25 in Carlstadt, N.J. for 30 years retiring in 2011. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Joseph was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Vernon, N.J.

He was the loving husband of Patricia, and devoted father of Joseph P. Santo Jr. and his fiancé Alisha of Highland Lakes, Ryan Santo and his wife Mollie of Idaho, Melissa Hansen and her husband Dr. Eric Hansen of Hardyston, and Jessica Porter of Pine Island, N.Y. and his cherished grandchildren, Julianna, Angie, Joey, Isabella, Eric, Olivia, Ava, Charlie and Valentina, and his four brothers, Anthony, Russell, Larry and Paul.

Relatives and friends attended Mass of Christian Burial service on Tuesday, March 22 at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, followed by a committal interment service at Glenwood Cemetery in Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org, would be appreciated.