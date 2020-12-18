Judith Lynn Franek of Franklin, N.J., formerly Judith Lynn Caille, passed away with her husband, Mark, at her side on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. She was 66.

Daughter of Dolores and Charles Seesselberg, she was born on Aug. 29, 1954, in Dover, N.J.

Judy was a state manager for Solix Company in Parsippany, N.J., and prior to that for Neca in East Hanover, N.J. Judy was also known as JJ the Clown and enjoyed bringing happiness to special-needs children. Judy created a household of arts and crafts and enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Judy was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Barbara “Bobby” Murphy.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Mark; brother, Tom Seesselberg and his wife, Meg; nieces, Heidi Hoffman, Kelly Murphy, and Sharon Eckman; nephews, Tee Jay Seesselberg and Christopher Franek; grand-niece, Jada Rabb; and grand-nephew, Trey Murphy.

Funeral arrangements were made by the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).