Kathleen A. Comfort

Kathleen Comfort (nee Fillion) entered eternal peace on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Hackettstown Medical Center. She was 61 years old.

Born in Middletown, Conn. to the late Richard and Joan (Parfait) Fillion, Kathy lived in the Middletown, Conn. area before moving to Sussex County in 2001. She was employed as a commercial artist by “The Herald Press” newspaper located in Middletown, Conn. before her retirement.

Kathy was a member of Saint Monica’s R.C. Church in Sussex and had a great passion for art. She will live on through the beautiful paintings and drawings she created for those she loved and the countless memories we all shared of her.

Kathy was the cherished wife of Glenn Comfort for more than 30 years; a beloved mother to Amber McBride and her husband Sean McBride of Hampton; adored sister to Debra Hale (nee Fillion) and her husband Thomas of Connecticut and Rick Fillion and his wife Maria (nee Oliveria) of Vermont; and dear sister-in-law to Patricia Congalton (nee Comfort) and her husband Bob of Ridgefield. “Aunt Kathy” was also loved by her nieces and nephews; Joanna and her husband Scott, Bobby and his wife Zuzanna, Gabrielle and her husband Max, Matt and his wife Ashley, Chris, Rebecca, and TJ. She was also a playful great aunt to eight great nieces and nephews. Anyone who knew her also knew how much she loved being a cat-mom to Shadow and Jake.

Funeral services were held at Pinkel Funeral Home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, where friends paid their respects to the family prior to the service. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the go fund me page set up to help defray expenses. The website is: gofund.me/f8d4bdca