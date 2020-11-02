Lawrence R. Timson Sr. of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was 85.

He was born in Morristown, N.J.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years and received an Honorable Discharge. He retired from the Logistics Department at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J., on March 15, 1997.

He was a devoted New York Yankees fan. He served as an usher at St. Francis De Sales Church in Vernon.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pauline; sons, Laurence Jr. and David; granddaughter, Taylor; and grandson, Michael.

He will rest in peace in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield, N.J.