Louis J. Cattaneo passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was 72 years old.

Born in Hackensack to the late Arthur and Marie (Planz) Cattaneo, Louis had lived in Hackensack and Bloomingdale before moving to Sussex County. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. Louis had been employed by the United Parcel Service (UPS) as a driver for 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Vernon Rotary Club.

Louis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia (Davey); his daughters, Tara Hockedy and her husband Michael of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Danielle Borell and her husband Joe of Oak Ridge; his sisters, Elizabeth Cattaneo of Hackensack and Peggy McIntyre of Maywood; and his three grandchildren, Conner, Brandon, and Zachary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donation in Louis Cattaneo’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.