Mary Graczyk of Vernon N.J., passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, Feb. 6 2022. She was 95 years old.

Born in the Ukraine to the late Evan and Nastazia Hodos, Mary emigrated to Germany, then from Scotland came to the United States in 1951. She lived in Bronx, N.Y. from 1951 to 1971, and then resided in Mahwah N.J. for almost fifty years. During her retirement, Mary spent her days outside soaking in the sun and indulging her love for gardening. Mary moved to Vernon, N.J. to be with her family in November 2018. She enjoyed friendships and activities at the Vernon Senior Center and loved spending time with her beloved family and her great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents and son, Edmund Graczyk, Mary is survived by her daughter, Urszula Hulbert; grandchild Paula Waller and her husband, Eric; and great-grandchildren Faith, Eric, and Hope Waller.

Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home. A graveside service was held Friday, Feb. 11 at the Mahwah Cemetery.