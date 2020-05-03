Michael Figliuolo of Montague, N.J., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Port Jervis, N.Y. He was 77.

Son of the late John and Yolanda (nee Pecorino) Figliuolo, he was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 6, 1942.

Michael had proudly served in the U.S. Navy at the very beginning of the Vietnam War. He was on the front lines during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He had worked at his family’s restaurant, Figgies Place, in Brooklyn for many years. He had retired from a long career with the New York City Sanitation Department. He was also a talented carpenter in his younger years.

Michael had lived in Hopatcong, N.J., for many years before moving to Montague. A loving and devoted family man, he truly enjoyed spending time with his wife, who was his best friend. He enjoyed sitting outside for a barbecue with his children and grandchildren, or a relaxing day watching old westerns. Everyone who knew Michael knew he enjoyed a good meal, a smoke, and a glass of scotch. A simple man who didn't need much to be happy, he will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Gerri (nee Curley) Figliuolo; children, Billy, Gina, John, Deanna, and Toniann; stepchildren, Colleen, Bobby, Kelly, and Jamie; brother, Anthony Figliuolo; and his cherished 18 grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son Vinnie.

A celebration of Michael's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.