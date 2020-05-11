Myrtle Mae DeGroat of Branchville, N.J., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. She was 91.

Daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Foust) Worthington, she was born July 23, 1928, in Muncy, Pa. She was a lifelong resident of Sussex County, N.J.

She worked at her family business, the former Worthington’s Bakery, for ten years before her retirement. As a result of her years at the bakery, Myrtle was a wonderful baker.

A lifetime member of the Branchville United Methodist Church, Myrtle was also a member of the Frankford Township Fire Department Auxiliary.

Myrtle was also predeceased by her husband, Clinton DeGroat, on May 25, 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Lynn of Wethersfield, Conn.; grandchildren, Clinton Lynn of Castle Rock, Colo., Muriah Lynn of West Palm, Fla., Brielle Lynn of Los Angeles, Calif., and Sarianne Lynn of Buffalo, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren, Carolina, Park, and Cameron.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Memorial donations may be made to Branchville United Methodist Church, 8 Broad St., Branchville, NJ 07826.