Patricia Coykendall of Wantage, N.J., peacefully passed away at Saint Clare’s Hospital in Dover, N.J., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was 78.

Born in New York City to the late John and Tillis Boris, Pat attended Cathedral High School in New York and graduated in 1960 from Ridgefield Park High School in Ridgefield Park, N.J. She lived in Little Ferry, N.J., before moving to Sussex County in 1972.

Pat received her Early Childhood Development teaching degree and taught at Second Home Child Care Center in Wantage. She was also a licensed real estate agent and worked with Lazicki Realtors in Wantage.

Pat was a member of St. Jude The Apostle Church in Hamburg, N.J., and a member of the Sussex County Legal Secretaries Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted grandmother and caring friend to all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, J. Craig Coykendall; son, Michael Sarapuchiello of Wantage; brother, John P. Boris and his wife, Carole, of Plymouth, Mich.; grandchildren, Derick and Kyla; aunt, Vera Dychkewich and her husband, Serge, of Fishkill, N.Y.; and several cousins.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Michael and Mary Turkevitz; and her paternal grandparents, Ignace and Sophie Boris.

Funeral services were held Aug. 24 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. Interment followed at Beemerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.