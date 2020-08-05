Paul R. Binder

Paul R. Binde of Montague, N.J., passed away July 30, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Center, Fredon, N.J. He was 77.

Son of Adolf and Frances Ward Binder, Paul was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Paterson, N.J.

He owned and operated Binder’s Electronics in Montague for many years. He also worked in upper level management for United Telephone Co. in Newton, N.J. Paul also worked as a photographer for the New Jersey Herald.

He was a member of the Pike Amateur Radio Group and Matamoras EMA and Sussex County Amateur Radio Club. He was an AEC Pike Aries, vice president of the Pike County Amateur Radio Group, and chair of the repeater committee Sussex County Radio Club. For 15 years he was a volunteer member of the Sandyston Township Fire Department.

Paul married Mary Anderson Binder, who pre-deceased him.

He is survived by his daughter, Catherine E. Binder and her husband, Michael Habgood, of King George, Va,; and his beloved grandchildren, Michael and Molly Habgood. S

ervices will be private. Graveside services will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, N.Y., at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, N.Y.