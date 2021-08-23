Pauline D’Ademo died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at home. She was 93.Born in Newark, she lived in Newark and Belleville before moving to Rockaway Twp. in 2013. She was a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Church in Newark.Mrs. D’Ademo was a Certified Nursing Assistant prior to retiring.She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1991; and her siblings: Florence DeFalco and Nick, Anthony and Frank Blasi. She is survived by three children: Gail Nasisi of Rockaway Twp., Louis D’Ademo of Belleville and Barbara Casale of Stanhope; her brother: James Blasi; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover at 12:00PM on Monday August 23, 2021.

Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home.