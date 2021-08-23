x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Obituaries

Pauline D’Ademo

Newark /
| 23 Aug 2021 | 02:48
    Pauline D’Ademo
    Pauline D’Ademo

Pauline D’Ademo died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at home. She was 93.Born in Newark, she lived in Newark and Belleville before moving to Rockaway Twp. in 2013. She was a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Church in Newark.Mrs. D’Ademo was a Certified Nursing Assistant prior to retiring.She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1991; and her siblings: Florence DeFalco and Nick, Anthony and Frank Blasi. She is survived by three children: Gail Nasisi of Rockaway Twp., Louis D’Ademo of Belleville and Barbara Casale of Stanhope; her brother: James Blasi; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover at 12:00PM on Monday August 23, 2021.

Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home.