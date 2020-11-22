Reps. Sherrill, Norcross Statement on the Passing of Bill Morelli

Parsippany. New Jersey Representatives Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and Donald Norcross (NJ-01) released the following statements honoring the life and service of Picatinny Enhancement Coalition (PEC) board member Bill Morelli:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Bill Morelli,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Bill’s lifetime of service to the Army and the depth of his dedication to Picatinny Arsenal were an example to so many. I and my colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee were so grateful for his expertise and his advice. Bill was a tireless advocate for New Jersey’s defense community and small businesses, and a fierce supporter of our veterans. My heart is with his family, his friends and his colleagues on the PEC. He will be sorely missed.”

“My heart is broken over the sudden passing of my friend William Morelli,” said Rep. Norcross. “Bill was a tireless advocate for New Jersey’s military installations, including Picatinny Arsenal where he worked for many years. His years of dedication and service will leave a lasting legacy not only for Picatinny, but for all of our armed services. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Morelli family during this difficult time.”

Mr. Morelli was the President of the SAVIT Corporation, a small business based in Rockaway, N.J. Over the course of his career, he was a force for innovation, efficiency, and a tireless supporter of the mission of Picatinny Arsenal.

William Francis Morelli, 56, of Spring Lake, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold, N.J., from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident earlier that day.

Hw received his BS in Mechanical Engineering at New York Institute of Technology, before receiving his MBA at Florida Institute of Technology. Billy went on to work at Picatinny Arsenal for many years before repositioning himself at Fort Monmouth and then SAVIT corporation, where he would become president and owner.