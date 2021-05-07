Richard Matthew Macieko of Hampton Township, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. He was 88.

Richard was born in Bayonne, N.J., to the late Frank and Helen (Tyler) Mocieko. He was owner of Richard Macieko Home Improvements in Bayonne for many years before moving to Dingman’s Ferry, Pa., in 1988.

While in Pennsylvania, he started RFJ Laminates. A talented cabinetmaker, Richard ran his company until his retirement in 2001. In 2004, Richard and his wife moved to Hampton Township to be closer to his family, who meant everything to him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and a joy to be around.

Richard was predeceased by his sisters, Frances Verona, Helen Schindler, Margaret Laurich, and Mary Michna; and his brother Edward Maceiko.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Naomi (Ebbinghaus); son Rick Macieko and his wife, Joan; daughters, Frances Sullivan and her husband, Edward, and Janice Jerger and her husband, Thomas; and grandchildren, Rick Macieko and his wife, Emileen, Randy Macieko, Shannon Kammerer and her husband, Axel, Jim Sullivan, Kimberly Jerger, and Emily Jerger; and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Florence Van Pelt, and her husband, Jack.

A memorial service will be held privately under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, Branchville, N.J.