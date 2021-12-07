Robert L. Baker of Hamburg, N.J., unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was 57.

Born in Sussex, N.J., on March 13, 1964, to the late William Englehard Baker and Marian (Clark) Baker, Bob graduated from Sussex County Vo-Tech High School in 1982 and has lived in Sussex County all of his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1984 to 1988. While enlisted, he served as a telecommunications systems maintenance specialist and received a Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and the Air Force Training Ribbon.

Bob enjoyed working as a groundskeeper for Great Gorge Golf Club in Vernon, N.J., and also as a groomer for Mountain Creek in the winter months. He was a avid Harley rider, member of the Sussex County Pool League, and the Great Gorge Golf League (aka Legends in their Own Mind League). Everyone who knew him, knew he had a heart of gold and befriended everyone he came in contact with.

Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Ginny Lawrence and her husband, Billy. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Baker and her fiancé, Paul Bertino of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Hannah DeGennaro and her husband, Carter, of Columbia, S.C., and Jillian Wilks and her husband, Avery, of Columbia, S.C.; his sisters, Melissa Hoit and her husband, Frederick, of the Glenwood section of Vernon, and Janet L. Baker of Ogdensburg, N.J.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held Dec. 3 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. Interment and military honors followed at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, N.J. Visitation was held Dec. 2 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 North Church Road, P.O. Box 82, Sparta, NJ 07871.