Ronald Thomas Bohnemann, a 36-year resident of Forest Lakes in Byram Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice. He was 82.

He was born in Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., to the late Elmore Henry and Lillian (Duncan) Bohnemann. He graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Jamaica, Queens, and received his B.S. degree from Hunter College, City University of New York, and also attended graduate school at Hunter College.

Ron proudly served active duty in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961 at Governors Island in New York. He worked for over 30 years in printing sales for Fleming Potter Company in Hempstead, N.Y., and at the corporate headquarters in Peoria, Ill., before going to Perry Norway Printing in Michigan. He completed his final years of work at Ed Carney Ford in Florham Park, N.Y.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann (Miggins) Bohnemann, and his children, Ann Marie Pruden and her husband, Matt, of Pueblo, Colorado, Edward Bohnemann and his wife, Jennifer, of Platte City, Missouri, Karen Gentile Renaud and her husband, Fred, of Basking Ridge, N.J., and Mark Bohnemann of Bozeman, Montana. his grandchildren, Brandon and Lauren Pruden, John and his wife, Rachel, Jacob and Daniel Bohnemann, Nicholas and Ryan Gentile, and Reagan Bohnemann will miss his presence in their lives.

Ron was active in his church Good Shepherd Catholic Church Andover; NJ having served as a lector for over 25 years. He enjoyed spending his leisure hours fly fishing in his local lake community and in the many streams of Montana. Much joy was received from teaching his grandsons to fish and in attending their many sporting events.

A Memorial Mass will celebrate his life at Good Shepherd R.C. Church in Andover, N.J., on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. with military honors bestowed after the Mass. Cremation and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice #99 Sparta Ave. Newton, NJ 07860 (karenannquinlanhospice.org).

Arrangements were made by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton.