Sally Ann Hines of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at home. She was 70.

She was a retired receptionist for Jan Packaging in Dover, N.J.

Daughter of the late Whitfield and Dorothy (Pierson) Lake, she was born Dec. 30, 1950, in Denville, N.J. Sally was married to Henry Hines on Nov. 12, 1998, in Shohola, Pa.

Survivors include her husband, Hank; son, Joseph J. DiRenzo III and his wife, Cie; grandchildren, JD, Will and Ella; brothers, James Lake and his wife, Barbara of Dingmans Ferry, John Lake of Juno Beach, Fla., George Lake and his wife, Kathy, of Vernon, N.J., Greg Lake of North Carolina; sister, Eunice Delaney and her husband, Rich, of Gonzalez, Texas.

She was predeceased by her brother Whitfield Lake III.

Services and cremation will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa.