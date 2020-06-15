Sharilyn L. Tighe of Sandyston Township, N.J., died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home. She was 46.

She was born Jan. 29, 1974, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sharilyn was a lifetime resident of Sandyston Township. She was a homemaker. Sharilyn enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking. She also enjoyed her animals.

Dughter of the late Donald and Jacqueline (Morrison) Miller.

Sharilyn is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Tighe Jr.; children, Alex Havens and Sarah Havens, both of Sussex, N.J.; brother, Ben Miller of Georgia; and sister, Donna Smith of Pennsylvania.

Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.