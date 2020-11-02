Vincent Patrick Allen of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, N.J. He was 71.

Vincent was born on Aug. 3, 1949, in Bronx, N.Y., to Vincent and Mary (Ford) Allen. He grew up in Bergen County, N.J., and worked as a mechanic until 1982, when he moved to Vernon and started Allen Trucking and Excavating. He also worked as a welder for Bon Chef in Lafayette, N.J., for 17 years before retirement.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, loved Chevy’s and Nascar, enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs, and was an avid history buff. He had a heart of gold, with a fantastic sense of humor, and always the life of the party. His love for God, his country, and “made in USA,” was undeniable.

Vincent was married 50 years to the love of his life, Maria “Bunnie” (Sigalos) Allen; and was the father of two wonderful daughters, Kim (Allen) Frisbie and Maria Kathryn Allen, and his son-in-law, Tom Frisbie. He had two cherished grandchildren, Tom Frisbie Jr. and Tori Frisbie. Family meant everything to him. They were his pride and joy.

Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. with services at 2 p.m. at the Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

On lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newton Medical Center Foundation.