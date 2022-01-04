William T. Brown III

William (“Bill”) T. Brown III of Byram, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. He was 77.

Bill was born in Dover, N.J., on June 14, 1944, to the late William and Margaret (Kinney) Brown. He was a proud New Jersey Army National Guard Veteran.

Bill was always a hard worker who provided for his family for over 60 years. The majority of that time was spent as a personal banker at National Community Bank in Paterson, N.J., for 29 years.

Prior to his retirement, he held various positions with at Lowes, CVS Pharmacy and H&H Mack. Bill took part in a couple of youth programs: the Hobb Engler Little League in Byram for 15 years and St. Michael’s Knights Catholic Youth Organization in Netcong for over 10 years helping many children to grow and love the sports of basketball and baseball. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 278.

Bill loved sports and loved to watch his grandchildren participate in them. There were not many games that he missed, no matter the weather or location. Numerous people have pointed out how they always remember looking up in the stands and seeing Bill at his children and grandchildren’s games. Bill loved to be around them and help anyway that he could.

The beloved husband of Dolores E. Brown for 48 years, William is survived by his sons, William “Billy” M. Brown, and Jeffrey S. Brown and his wife, Rachael; and his grandchildren, Cameron, William “Aidan,” Finnegan, Shaelynn, and Joshua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad, 10 Mansfield Drive, P.O. Box 593, Stanhope, NJ 07874; or The Waterloo Neighborhood Pantry, 276 Route 206 North, Byram, NJ 07821.

All services were held privately and are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.