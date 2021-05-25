Sussex County Covid Vaccine Resources

■ Sussex County seniors who require assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment can call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services: 973-579-0555.

■ Those who are homebound can get a vaccine by visiting covid19.nj.gov/homeboundvax or calling 1-855-568-0545

■ All six state-run vaccination sites are now offering walk-in vaccinations. They are first-come, first-serve, and those with appointments will be prioritized. The Morris County Megasite address is 301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, N.J. The Meadowlands Megasite address is: 1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford, N.J.

■ To make an appointment at the Meadowlands Megasite, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/covid19

■ To check availability through Atlantic Health (which includes the Morris County Megasite), visit atlantichealth.org and click “Covid-19 Vaccine” and then click “Make an Appointment.”

■ To check availability at local WalMarts, visit: walmart.com/cp/1228302 and click “Schedule Now.” If you aren’t tech savvy, try calling your local Wal Mart, many are still taking appointments over the phone.

■ Check availability at nearby Rite Aids by visiting: www.ritea.id/newjersey

■ To check availability at local Walgreens, visit www.walgreens.com, click “Schedule Covid-19 Vaccine” and follow directions.

■ Check vaxxmax.com to easily search which Rite Aid and Walgreens locations have appointment availability by zip code

■ Check availability at CVS pharmacies by visiting: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at Wellness Care Pharmacy in West Milford (inside Highland’s Market): 973-506-6490

■ Check availability at nearby ShopRite Pharmacies by visiting shoprite.com/pharmacy and clicking “Get Started” under “Schedule an Immunization Now.”

■ Check availability at nearby Acmes at: www.bit.ly/acmevax

■ Go to covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder and vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby appointment availability.

■ Check availability at nearby Weis Markets at: weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

■ Check availability at nearby Stop & Shops at stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy Scroll down and click “New Jersey” and follow directions.

■ Call the New Jersey Covid Vaccine hotline: 1-855-568-0545 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

■ The Sussex County Fairgrounds site is no longer doing first dose appointments. Instead, Sussex County is transitioning to pop up vaccination clinics. As of press time, no pop up dates have been scheduled yet. Check for updates at sussex.nj.us