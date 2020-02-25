Askin & Hooker, LLC adds new attorney

Askin & Hooker, LLC of Sparta, announces that attorney Matthew Lynch has joined the firm as an associate in their real estate, business law, and general litigation practice groups.

“I am very excited to join the team at Askin & Hooker,” Lynch stated. "Their focus is on doing great work for the community, and I am eager to work with their notable attorneys.”

Lynch specializes in family law, worker’s compensation, real estate, estates and trusts, and environmental law.

“Matthew has extensive well-rounded experience and will be a great asset to our firm,” says attorney Todd Hooker.

Lynch received his undergraduate degree from Florida State University and his Juris Doctor from New York Law School. He was an Environmental Law candidate at the Vermont Law School, where he assisted staff attorneys with case strategy as well as research on the Freedom of Information Act, Clean Water Act, and Vermont Land-Use Law.

“Matthew will focus on serving our growing number of local business owners and clients who turn to us for their ongoing legal needs,” states Bill Askin. “He will be a great asset to the firm.”