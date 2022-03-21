Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated

Going, going, gone! This picture-perfect home, set on just under a quarter-acre in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon, was only just listed.

Four Lisa Drive is a beautifully updated ranch that invites you to make yourself at home. The living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace with pellet stove. An open floor plan allows you to move around with ease.

Step into the kitchen with its stainless-steel appliances and island with granite countertops, plus cathedral ceilings with skylights. A huge pantry is an added bonus here, plus sliders that lead to a Trex deck.

The master bedroom includes a full bath and nicely tiled shower. Two more bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. One features a walk-in closet with barn door; the other has two closets. This space could also be used as a dining room.

A full unfinished basement can be used for storage or finished to your liking. It leads to a one-car attached garage for added storage. An oversized two-car garage/workshop has a split heat pump system and epoxy floors with walkout to a level yard and driveway with ample parking. Plus, there’s central air.

All of this comes in a beautiful lake community with lots of opportunities for recreation nearby, including hiking, skiing, apple picking, golfing, wineries, and the Historic Village of Warwick, N.Y.

Call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 and make an appointment to discover your dream home.