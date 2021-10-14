Bliss Salon embraces ‘mini-salon’ suites idea

Dyan Thompson and Dawn Foley, sisters and business partners, own the H&H Auto strip mall on Route 94 in Vernon. This cluster of stores has for 50 years been a family rental enterprise.

Thompson saw that salon suites were booming in Florida, where she now lives. So the sisters decided to bring the concept to Vernon. Bliss Salon was born.

A salon suite is an upscale mini-salon that allows beauty professionals to own their own business without taking on the risks and overhead of a traditional salon. “We pay all utilities and furnish and equip the workspaces,” said Thompson.

The concept was introduced in Florida in 2012 by Ken and Alanna McAllister, who founded the My Salon Suite franchise. The couple began by renting retail space and subleasing it to hair stylists, nail technicians, massage therapists, aestheticians, and other beauty professionals for a flat monthly rate.

In July 2020, the state of New Jersey gave the green light to salon suites.

Thompson said Bliss Salon is the first of its kind in the Sussex County area.

“There are seven beauty sub-divisions in our space and we are excited to let the public in on our new venture,” said Thompson.

The salon will celebrate its grand opening from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a ribbon cutting by Vernon Township officials.

Why call it Bliss?

“Simply because it will be an exciting, happy and unique salon experience,” said Thompson, beaming.