'Build Your Business' informational event to be held at Main Library

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, Bill Carlson from Reference USA will present "Build Your Business" to show attendees various ways to utilize the free resources offered through the comprehensive database, Reference USA. Attendees will learn to create customized business and consumer marketing lists, gather competitive business intelligence, identify business contacts, research companies and prepare for career conversations, and conduct a competitive job search.

The event is free and registration is now open. Visit sussexcountylibrary.org for more information.