College offers employee training in Excel, communication, and writing

Newton. Sussex County Community College is offering grant-funded training for employees of New Jersey-based businesses and organizations, including small business owner-operators, in Sussex County.

The program is a partnership between the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA), the state’s community colleges, and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

● Excel, Level 1, will introduce students to MS Excel basics including creating spreadsheets, formulas, functions, text, formatting, and graphics. Students will be able to perform basic (introductory) level Excel skills such as modifying an existing worksheet, building worksheets, copying and moving cells. Sessions will be held 9-11 a.m. on April 25, April 27, May 2, and May 4.

● Excel, Level II, reinforces the elements introduced in Excel Level I and expands upon that base to include more complex activities such as functions, charts, linking worksheets, adding pictures, and more. Sessions will be held 9-11 a.m. on May 9, May 11, May 16, and May 18.

● Basic Communication, Writing Skills is designed for workers with basic verbal and reading skills in English. It will demonstrate how different personal communication styles affect how co-workers, supervisors, and customers receive and interpret information. The course will limit itself to written skills only. Sessions will be held 9-11 a.m. on May 3, May 5, May 10, May 12, May 17, and May 19

Classes take place online in a Zoom meeting. Computer skills classes require access to MS Office downloaded programs.

To register visit sussex.edu/workforce and email your registration form to lconnor@sussex.edu.