College offers grant-funded employee training

Sussex County Community College is offering grant-funded training for employees of New Jersey-based businesses and organizations, including small business owner-operators in Sussex County.

All classes take place online in a Zoom meeting format. Computer skills classes require access to MS Office downloaded programs.

Participants must be employed at least 20 hours per week and be paid by their employer at their usual hourly rate while in training. The employer must also have a valid FEIN number.

A partnership of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA), the state’s community colleges, and the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development makes this training opportunity available.

Enrollment is limited, so register early. For more information, visit sussex.edu/workforce, fill out the form, and email it to Linda Connor, SCCC Project Specialist, at lconnor@sussex.edu.