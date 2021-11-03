Country Cape in great location has lots of possibilities

Situated in Moon Valley, this well-crafted, two-bedroom, one-bath home is on a tastefully landscaped 0.44-acre parcel, just outside of Milford Borough but with much lower taxes.

The eat-in country kitchen has lots of cabinetry, a gas oven/range and easy access to the covered back patio where you can enjoy a barbecue.

There is a first-floor bedroom and upstairs holds two bonus rooms that would make a great family room or study/office with lots of unique storage space for your treasures.

Add to this a 28x30-foot heated garage built with care that features a full second floor loft. You’ll also discover a 10x20-foot garden shed, and a fenced-in garden.

Enjoy volleyball or badminton on the large back lawn backed by quiet woods.

This home has a well maintained full heated basement and an attached one-car garage. Enjoy easy walks and biking.