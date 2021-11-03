x
Country Cape in great location has lots of possibilities

Milford. This two-bedroom in Moon Valley offers many distinctive features.

Milford Borough /
| 03 Nov 2021 | 04:29
Situated in Moon Valley, this well-crafted, two-bedroom, one-bath home is on a tastefully landscaped 0.44-acre parcel, just outside of Milford Borough but with much lower taxes.

The eat-in country kitchen has lots of cabinetry, a gas oven/range and easy access to the covered back patio where you can enjoy a barbecue.

There is a first-floor bedroom and upstairs holds two bonus rooms that would make a great family room or study/office with lots of unique storage space for your treasures.

Add to this a 28x30-foot heated garage built with care that features a full second floor loft. You’ll also discover a 10x20-foot garden shed, and a fenced-in garden.

Enjoy volleyball or badminton on the large back lawn backed by quiet woods.

This home has a well maintained full heated basement and an attached one-car garage. Enjoy easy walks and biking.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Price: $285,000 (reduced)
Total square feet: 1,530
Total acres: 0.44
Total taxes: $2,757.94
Year built: 1958
Listing agent: Tamara Chant, Davis R. Chant Realtors, Milford
Phone: 570-618-1208
Phone: 570-296-7717
Web: chantre.com
Email: milford@chantre.com