Custom four-bedroom colonial is elegant, with space and comfort

You will have nearly 5,00 square feet of living space in this upscale two-story colonial in a community with lake, pool, tennis, clubhouse, and more. It features an open plan with four bedrooms plus two bonus bedrooms and four baths.

This home also offers an in-law/guest suite complete with its own kitchen, full bath, and family room. Walk into the living room on the main floor and discover hardwood floors and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace surrounded by lots of windows to let in the natural light.

The living room is open to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a breakfast bar, custom cabinets, and tile floor. In addition, this home has a formal dining room.

The master bedroom suite is privately located on the main floor. Also on this level is the laundry. Use one of the four rooms or the large loft upstairs as a home office.

Downstairs, the full walk-out basement is where you’ll find the in-law or guest suite. The spacious outdoor deck is perfect for entertaining guests. This home has central air, a two-car garage and central air.