Custom home offers property, space, and high-quality details

Milford. This property offers 4,500 square feet inside, and nearly nine acres of land outside.

Milford /
28 Oct 2020 | 09:12
Enjoy plenty of room in this upscale stone contemporary home, which is situated on nearly nine acres of land that backs up to a lake. It is not in a community, so there are no dues to pay.

Inside, you’ll have more than 4,500 square feet of living space and an open floor plan.

There are three bedrooms, including a master suite on the first floor and a second master suite with balcony on the second floor. The home also includes a spacious family room, three full baths, and one half-bath.

The ultra-modern kitchen with island flows into the dining room, where you can open the glass doors to a screened-in porch. You’ll also discover a breakfast nook with access to the open deck, where the view is fabulous. The living room features a stone fireplace.

This home also offers a full finished basement with 1,128 square feet of space for you to use for entertainment.

The location is only three miles from Route 84, which is perfect for commuting.

Essential information
Price: $497,300
Total acres: 8.75 acres
Total square feet: 4,540
Year built: 2015
Total taxes: $7,061
Listing agent: Diana Blume, Davis R. Chant Realtors, Milford
Web: milfordchant.com
Phone: 570-296-7717
Email: milford@chantre.com