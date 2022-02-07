Enjoy four-season views of Cliffwood Lake from your back deck

This beautiful lakefront property nestled in the Cliffwood Lake section of Vernon is everything you have been looking for. There’s nothing like living in a lake community, with its abundance of beauty during all seasons. Enjoy the views from the large deck overlooking the entire lake. Its pristine setting on Canistear Road is easy ride to Routes 23 and 515, making this location is ideal for a commuter.

The home has three bedrooms and two full baths and is located on just under one-third of an acre of land. A large master bedroom features spacious closets and sliders leading out to the back deck, making it easy to delight in the views and tranquil beauty of this property.

All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Snuggle in the family room, which has a fireplace, on a cold winter’s night. There’s also an eat-in kitchen.

A partial basement allows for ample storage space. There is also a shed.

This is the one you’ve been waiting for with its great location near.

Give your family a great start this year in a new home close to recreation, including a water park and ski resorts. Call Pam Willard for an appointment at 973-764-2400.