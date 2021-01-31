x
Enjoy the resort life from this affordable Highland Lakes home

Highland Lakes.

Highland Lakes /
31 Jan 2021 | 06:25
Calling all bargain hunters: If you’re looking for a home with room to grow and at a price you can afford, look no further. Two-fifty Wawayanda Road is cute as a button and priced to sell.

This updated two-bedroom home with two full baths situated is on one-third of an acre. It features an open floor plan. The flow of this home makes it a breeze to get the most use out of this charming property. You will have more than enough room for a future expansion.

A master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet are among the offerings here. The eat-in kitchen opens to the living room, allowing you to entertain with ease. A new stove arrives this month.

The property’s charms are equally found outdoors The kitchen leads to a large flat yard with rear deck and patio.

Take advantage of all that Highland Lakes has to offer. This tight-knit community is perfect for your bustling family. You are walking distance to three different beaches and a clubhouse.

Enjoy the resort life and treat your family to a year-round vacation. Skiing, golfing, shopping and more are found nearby.

Call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 for more information.

Essential information:

Address: 250 Wawayanda Road, Vernon

Price: $199,900

Taxes: $4,697 (2019)

Agent: Kristi Anderson, Green Team New Jersey Realty

Phone: 973-814-7344