Exclusive Manitou Island home captures the lake’s true beauty

This exclusive Manitou Island location in Lake Mohawk offers a move-in ready lakefront home. There are four bedrooms and three-and-a half baths here to accommodate friends and family.

Enjoy lake views with amazing sunsets from large windows that capture the true beauty of private Lake Mohawk. This well-built home has mahogany siding, cathedral ceilings, and skylights that complement living spaces. The center island kitchen is fully equipped with custom cabinets too.

From here, the formal dining room has sliders that lead to three spacious decks. Entertaining is not a problem in this inviting home, which also has two fireplaces.

Three bedrooms are located on the first level, plus a space that can easily be an in-law suite. The very private and large upstairs master bedroom has high ceilings, sliders to a balcony overlooking the lake, and a walk-in closet. On the walkout lower level, find more space that would make a great man cave, recreation room, or home office. Step outside to a fenced-in yard and patio.

This home has had only one owner. Lake Mohawk offers all-year-round amenities and a distinctive lifestyle. Call Deirdre Good at Weichert Realtors for an appointment.