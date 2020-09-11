Family time is fabulous in this Barry Lakes home

Welcome to the wonderful Barry Lakes section of Vernon, where awaits an exceptional home set on just under a quarter-acre on a parklike corner property.

You will know this is your home from the first moment you take in the serene setting. With three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, and a one-car garage, this one checks off all the must-haves on your list.

The garage is well-suited for a commuter, and provides added storage space. Family time is fabulous in this home, with its spacious deck off the dining area offering pastoral views. A fireplace that serves as the focal point of the living room ensures your family stays toasty warm through winter.

There is room for everyone in this spacious home. Its great layout makes it easy to roam through and entertain with ease.

Three spacious bedrooms seal the deal. The country kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sliders leading to the rear deck, with ample room for a dining area off to the side.

If you are ready to make a change, this home is priced to sell. It has all of the amenities you have been looking for so that you can just move right in, worry free. You will love life in this tight-knit community with lake privileges and so much more readily available.

For more information call Teri DeGroat at 973-827-8899.