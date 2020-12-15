Four-bedroom on cul-de-sac is bright and airy

Discover the great neighborhood of Hemlock Hills in Sparta, where this updated four-bedroom is located on a cul-de-sac.

The impressive foyer with new hardwood floors welcomes family and friends. The formal dining room and living room are both spacious, with newly painted walls and large windows making rooms bright and airy.

The newer and fully equipped eat-in kitchen has a center island, granite counters, and sliders that lead to a large deck.

The two-story family room has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, which adds a cozy feel.

The master bedroom suite is conveniently located on the first floor. It has high ceilings and a luxurious bath with a jetted tub, plus a double vanity.

Upstairs there are more nicely appointed bedrooms and a bonus room suitable for a guest room or home office.

The lower level is partially finished and can easily be turned into a recreation room. With a utility room and a two-car garage, storage here is plentiful.

Step outside to enjoy a beautiful property and the neighborhood association’s pool.

Call Dawn Corbo at Weichert Realtors for an appointment to learn more about this property.