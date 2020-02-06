Gorgeous custom home with pool and tennis court

One of a kind Sparta home! Completely custom, top of the line home on almost 8 acres close to the center of town with 4 bedrooms, office, 4.5 baths and 3 car garage. Gorgeous bluestone covered porch with ceiling fans.

Every level features hand-scraped teak wood floors. Open concept living room with gas fireplace, dining room and chef's kitchen. Kitchen features 11 ft center island, farmhouse sink, 48 inch 6 burner gas stove with griddle and double ovens, separate ice maker, huge walk-in pantry and sliders to covered rear porch featuring mahogany floor with expansive views of the outdoor salt water pool and tennis court.

Upstairs is master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his and her walk-in closets and en-suite bath with custom cabinets, rock edge granite with rain and steam shower. Plus 2 more bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath, den, and upstairs laundry room.

Fully finished lower level with custom Costa Rican hardwood bar, reclaimed wood walls, gas fireplace and dry bar with oven, wine fridge and separate refrigerator/freezer. Family room with sliders to lower level deck, pool, hot tub and patio with bar - perfect for entertaining. Call Amy or Heidi today for a private showing!



