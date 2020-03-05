Gym owner brings fitness into 'Real-Time'

By Laurie Gordon

Real-Time Fitness of Andover's owner, Mychal Jensen Lida, has always been interested in fitness. His gym in Andover is the second location he's built from scratch, and this entrepreneur has big plans for the future.

“I thrive on watching people get into working out and seeing the results,” Lida said. “That's what Real-Time is all about.”

Lida started his first personal training job when he was 16 years old at Planet Fitness in Morris Plains. He is a National Physic Committe (NCP) Heavyweight Bodybuilder and placed third in his last show. He's been competing for six years.

“I started my fitness journey when I was 19 years old at 140 pounds,” he said. “In 2019, at age 27, it was my heaviest muscle year at 285 pounds.”

Lida played sports his whole live including soccer, basketball, track and swimming. Soccer was his favorite, and he played varsity all four of years at Newton High School.

At just 24 years of age, he opened his first location in Hackettstown.

“My impetus to open a second location in Andover was because I grew up in the area my whole life,” he said. “I grew up, and own a house in Green Township, so I’m very familiar with the area, and I also know so many people from the area from growing up here and sports related.”

He said he stumbled across the location from other parties, and looked further into it.

“I started a new company including both the Hackettstown and Andover gyms and renamed and rebranded.”

Customer service and atmosphere are paramount to Lida.

“We're a 24-hour access gym, that’s open 365 days a year, and we have expert coaches on staff,” he said. “Real-Time Fitness specialty is all about personal training and group training.”

Real-Time has branded itself as a “neighborhood gym.”

“We have free weights, cable machines, played loaded machines, cardio equipment, and turf for stretching and athlete training," he said.

With a primary focus on personal training, the gym features one-on-one training for either 30 or 60 minutes. These sessions come with a full nutrition plan, workout plan and supplement plan.

“We take everything into perspective so we give them the best plan of action," he said. "Also if you do either personal training or group training your membership is free, day care included, and you have access to both facilities.”

Real-Time's group training includes two to a maximum of four clients and also include plans for nutrition, workout, supplements, as well as daycare.

“It's a high intensity circuit training usually,” he said. “We also adapt to our clients with injuries, age, and what they are capable of doing...You also get a 24-hour access pass, 365 days a year, and all access pass to both facilities.”

The gym has multiple membership offers for students, police, firefighters, emergency responders, and teachers.

Memberships range from $19.99-$300.

The gym is located just off of Route 206 in Andover next to the historic Grist Mill that now houses Old Crow's Coffeehouse & Cafe which features a lot of healthy food choices.

The biggest challenge of running two gyms?

"My time has become very, very limited because of both locations, between updating, setting up new clients, overseeing all my coaches, and making sure all clients and members are happy," he said. "I absolutely love what I do, but I do get tired.”

At age 28, Lida has a clear vision for the future.

“I’d like to have three very successful gyms, tweak them here and there. Fix any bumps here or there. Get my IFBB Pro Card (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness), status (professional bodybuilder) for better publicity. Then maybe franchise or keep them all LLCs.”

The Andover location is at 5 Lenape Road. Call 973-786-7818 or visit www.realtimefitnessnj.com.