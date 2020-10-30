Home on a private cove will make you feel like you’re on vacation

If you’ve been searching for a stunner of a home at a price you can afford, look no further than this renovated lakefront ranch-style cabin on the main lake of Highland Lakes. Everything you need to love your life is here in this picturesque spot.

With two bedrooms and one full bath, and a new private dock on a secluded cove, you can enjoy both the indoors and outdoors from this cozy perch on the lake. It’s perfect if you have a boat or just really love the water. Set up your outdoor furniture and enjoy the beautiful setting.

The kitchen has been recently remodeled with all-new appliances, new insulation, and a newly completed bath. The insulation ensures that this home is efficiently heated so you can keep toasty warm as the days get colder.

Custom landscaping and a gorgeous yard make this property a dream. If you need more space, there are endless possibilities for expansion.

The main lake at Highland Lakes offers a peaceful and serene lifestyle in a close-knit community that will make you feel instantly at ease. Your lake dues include access to the clubhouse, lake privileges, playground, and tennis courts. Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or a permanent home, this one is a great choice.

If you are ready for a home that will make you feel like you are on a permanent vacation, call Kelly Mitchell at 973-729-2400.