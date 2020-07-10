HomeWorks, Bristol Glen named great places to work

United Methodist Communities, which controls HomeWorks Sparta and Bristol Glen in Newton has been certified as a great place to work for the third straiht year by the Great Place to Work Institute.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95 percent confidence level with a 5 percent margin of error or better. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

“Achieving this national certification for the third consecutive year is not only an outstanding accomplishment, but amid the challenge of a world-wide pandemic, is nothing less than remarkable,” President and CEO Lawrence Carlson said.

Attaining the Great Place to Work certification affirms associates’ positive evaluations of UMC. Among these, 90 percent cited that their work has special meaning and 88 percent reported they feel a sense of pride regarding UMC’s accomplishments.