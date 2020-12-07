Homey ranch is nestled on picturesque property near many recreational activities

If you’ve been waiting for a beautiful home priced to sell, then opportunity is knocking.

This three-bedroom, one full bath home in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon is the perfect place for your family. Here’s a homey ranch with a large, level backyard set on a picturesque property.

You will feel welcome in this tight-knit community that offers many amenities. Recreation is footsteps away: the community includes a clubhouse, playground, and tennis. Seasonal lake views make this home a great choice for nature lovers.

Sliders lead from a country kitchen out to the back deck. A separate dining area allows you to stretch out and entertain friends and family. A fireplace in the living room will add cheer to your holiday season while keeping your family toasty warm on cold nights.

A full walkout basement allows for extra storage and a workshop space. There’s also a one-car attached garage with even more storage space.

Enjoy life on the lake, where there’s so much for everyone in your family to do. Call Kelly Mitchell at 973-729-2400 for more information.