x
Homey ranch is nestled on picturesque property near many recreational activities

Vernon. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Vernon /
07 Dec 2020 | 02:32
If you’ve been waiting for a beautiful home priced to sell, then opportunity is knocking.

This three-bedroom, one full bath home in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon is the perfect place for your family. Here’s a homey ranch with a large, level backyard set on a picturesque property.

You will feel welcome in this tight-knit community that offers many amenities. Recreation is footsteps away: the community includes a clubhouse, playground, and tennis. Seasonal lake views make this home a great choice for nature lovers.

Sliders lead from a country kitchen out to the back deck. A separate dining area allows you to stretch out and entertain friends and family. A fireplace in the living room will add cheer to your holiday season while keeping your family toasty warm on cold nights.

A full walkout basement allows for extra storage and a workshop space. There’s also a one-car attached garage with even more storage space.

Enjoy life on the lake, where there’s so much for everyone in your family to do. Call Kelly Mitchell at 973-729-2400 for more information.

Essential information:
Address: 404 Glen Ridge Road
Price: $215,000
Taxes: $4,635 (2019)
Agent: Kelly Mitchell, Weichert Realtors
Phone: 973-729-2400