Just-listed, move-in ready ranch has been beautifully updated

Just listed — a picture-perfect home that checks all the must-haves on your list. There is nothing to do but pack your bags and move in.

This beautifully updated ranch has an open floor plan that allows you to move around with ease.

The living room has hardwood floors and fireplace with pellet stove. Step into the kitchen with its stainless steel appliances, island, granite countertops, and cathedral ceilings with skylights. A huge pantry is an added bonus here, plus sliders leading to a Trex deck.

The master bedroom is complete with a full bath and nicely tiled shower. Two more bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. One features a walk-in closet with barn door while the other has two closets. This space could also be used as a dining room.

A full unfinished basement for storage can be finished to your liking and leads to a one-car attached garage for added storage. An additional oversized two car garage/workshop with split heat pump system and epoxy floors includes a walkout to a level yard and driveway with ample parking. Central air is included.

All of this comes in a beautiful lake community with lots of opportunities for recreation nearby, including hiking, skiing, apple picking, golfing, wineries and the Historic Village of Warwick, N.Y.

This stunner of a home is set on just under a quarter acre of land in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon.

Call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 to see this one in person.