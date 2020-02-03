Lake Hopatcong Block Party seeks vendors

The seventh annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party, is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, N.J.

Hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, the event gives businesses and organizations a chance to showcase their work for thousands of guests. The day also features entertainment, numerous food options, live demonstrations, boat and mini-train rides, and an activity area for children.

“There’s nothing quite like it, said Lee Moreau, event co-planner. “The Block Party has become an annual must-attend event for everyone who wants to celebrate the Lake Hopatcong area and learn more about the people and places that make it so attractive.”

Vendors will have ample space to display their goods or services and food trucks will be accommodated in a designated area. Spaces are limited and typically sell out by mid-March, according to Moreau, who recommends early registration.

Booth space is available for businesses, crafters, organizations and non-profits, with costs ranging from $25 to $350. Discounts are in place for entities based in Hopatcong, Jefferson, Mt. Arlington or Roxbury, as well as for those who register by February 29.

“There’s no more fun and effective way for businesses and organizations to gain exposure than by introducing themselves to guests at the Block Party," said Lake Hopatcong Foundation President Jess Murphy. "The event engages thousands of people by giving them an intimate and unique Main Street-style experience in a beautiful lakeside setting.”

Sponsorships are also available, starting at $500 and offering an array of opportunities for pre-and day-of-event publicity.

The exposure of sponsors is enhanced through the unique Passport Adventure program, a fun challenge for guests that encourages them to fully circulate and explore everything at the Block Party.

Each sponsor is given a stamp to mark the passports of guests who visit their booth. Guests whose passports are completely stamped and turned in are entered in a drawing for a variety of prizes.

To register for a booth, secure a sponsorship, or for more information, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org or email blockparty@lakehopatcongfoundation.org.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting the lake environment and enhancing the lake experience by bringing together public and private resources to encourage a culture of sustainability and stewardship on and around New Jersey's largest lake, for this and future generations. To learn more, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org.