Lake Mohawk Golf Club adds to communications team

Lake Mohawk Golf Club (LMGC) announced this week that Danielle DeLuca is the latest addition to the professional team. She is being charged with growing membership plus booking golf tournaments and external events for the community. She is also involved in day-to-day marketing and communications. DeLuca comes to the LMGC from the Knoll Country Club in Parsippany working for KemperSports Management as the Marketing & Sales Director for the last three seasons. Upon completion of her undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Berkeley College she furthered her formal education with a master's degree in Business Marketing from Montclair State University. In the past year she obtained a Mini-MBA in Digital Marketing from Rutgers.

For more information about Danielle DeLuca or Lake Mohawk Golf Club, visit the new website at https://lakemohawkgolfclub.com or call 973-729-9200.

Lake Mohawk Golf Club is an 18-hole Par 70 golf course at 471 W Shore Trail in Sparta, NJ with Pro Shop offering PGA events and social dining privileges in the Clubhouse with pub. The full-length driving range, practice green, short game area rounds out the many membership options to the public.