Lakefront getaway comes with private dock and artist’s studio

This three-bedroom, three-bath lake home is situated on nearly three-quarters of an acre, with 45 feet on Spruce Lake.

It offers a full view of the water, complete with an artist’s studio and tool shed. Your dock and boat launch are situated on the sunset point of Spruce Lake.

You will find an open living/dining area with a brick-faced fireplace.

Your lakeside master bedroom has an all-season “glass box” sunroom, which has a separate door to the wide deck.

On the lower level are two cozy bedrooms, one full bath, a family room with a great view and sliders out to your barbecue area, plus a laundry.

There is a bonus: the lot next door is non-buildable and is a quiet boat access point. Situated in the Sunrise Lake community, the property has pool, access, and a large second lake, lovely walking/jogging/bike riding roads, soccer, and more. It is less than 2 hours from Manhattan plus 20 minutes from the lovely Victorian town of Milford, with festivals, restaurants, and shopping.