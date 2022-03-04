Live and work surrounded by history at the 1750 Iron Masters Mansion

Turn back the hands of time. Escape to a magnificent home where history will surround you at every corner.

The Historic Iron Masters Mansion, circa 1750, has three stories with eight fireplaces and many updates.

This gorgeous property is situated on just under an acre of land with extensive landscaping and stone walls. The home has been freshly painted.

The first floor is the perfect place for your office. It has a kitchen and full bath, plus three large rooms with fireplaces and foyer.

The second-floor master bedroom comes complete with fireplace, two full baths, and one washer/dryer combo for your convenience.

The living room and dining room feature a massive interior with exposed stonework and two fireplaces. There’s a kitchen with raised hearth fireplace, full 20-by-15 upper deck with sliding doors, and steps leading down to a 12-by-12 deck with wiring for a hot tub. The third floor includes two very large bedrooms with a full bath.

The home features three separate electric meters. There are plenty of closets and extensive built-in storage. It will be easy to settle into this lovely home.

A full basement includes a washer/dryer and 275 gallon oil tanks plus a two-car detached garage. The property backs to parkland, so you can relax and take in your views knowing they aren’t going anywhere.

Get the feeling of seclusion without the extra tax burden. If you’re ready to make a change, call Liza Miele at 973-726-0333 for an appointment to see this one in person.