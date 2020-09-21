Local businesses support Coupons for the Community

Newton. The Mitchell Insurance Agency and the Selective Insurance Group Foundation have partnered to support Coupons for the Community through a $1,000 grant. Coupons for the Community allows independent insurance agents to double their donations in the communities where they live and work. This is the 13th matching gift that Mitchell Insurance Agency has earned as part of its distinction as one of Selective’s President’s Club agencies. “We are glad to help out a non-profit organization like Coupons for the Community who are dedicated in providing food and toiletries to food pantries, soup kitchens, and social service agencies in Sussex County,” said Keith Mitchell, president of the Mitchell Insurance Agency. The grant represents a $500 donation from Mitchell Insurance Agency, matched by a $500 gift from The Selective Insurance Group Foundation. For more information, visit connectforcommunity.org.