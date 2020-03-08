Local contractor completes NY Hyatt Regency renovation

DDB Contracting, of Newton recently completed the renovation of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Long Island, NY. The project included extensive renovations with upgrades to the hotel’s common areas, grand ballrooms, meeting rooms, restaurant, and pre-function area.The project costs were in excess of 4 million dollars.The project, which was completed over the course of 3 months, was completed on schedule with little disruption to hotel guests and staff as it remained in service throughout construction.

“This hospitality project, along with a few others, kicked off our shift to broadening our national portfolio to better serve our clients," said Ed Albanese, Project Executive at DDB Contracting. "We hope to continue that growth throughout the remainder of 2020."

DDB Contracting is a self-performing, family-run general contractor servicing all sectors of the commercial construction industry since 1987.