Move-in ready townhouse won’t last at this price

This totally remodeled and move-in ready townhouse set in the Hidden Valley section of Vernon will not last at this price point. Enjoy all the fun and beauty of life in Sussex County at a fraction of the price.

This home includes hardwood floors and a tasteful design throughout. High ceilings add a touch of elegance .

There’s a large master bedroom, one full bath, and a new eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry that is just the right size for any job.

The master bedroom features two closets. A living room with fireplace includes sliders leading to a balcony, which allows you to get in some outdoor time. A finished basement with office, laundry room, and utilities, plus loads of storage, makes this one a winner.

You will love the convenience of this location. There’s easy access to recreation, whether your interests are skiing, fun at the waterpark, golfing, dining, or wineries.

This unit comes with assigned parking, plus a worry-free lifestyle that lets you leave your snow shovel behind. Your maintenance fee covers care of the common area, sewer fees, snow removal, trash collection, and water fees. Enjoy living in a home that feels as if everything has been done with you in mind.

If you’re ready to make a change, call Kristi Anderson for an appointment at 973-814-7344.