Newton Country Club hires new Marketing/Membership Director

Newton Country Club announces Nicole Hammer as the Director of Membership and Marketing.

The Director of Membership and Marketing position is responsible for increasing membership, scheduling outings and events, and promoting the stunning course at Newton Country Club.

"The board and membership at NCC are extremely pleased to have Nicole with us.”, said Tom Purnell, Chair of the Membership Committee. "She’s been an active and visible member of our community throughout her career"

“I am very excited to join the team at Newton Country Club”, Nicole states. “The course is absolutely beautiful.”

Hammer, a lifelong area resident, brings more than 15 years of public relations, marketing, advertising and sales experience to the team. She was recently voted in as 1st Vice President of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and serves on several committees within Sussex and Pike County.

