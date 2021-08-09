Old world charm abounds in this updated farmhouse

Escape to a beautifully updated farmhouse with room for a life of charm and grace. With over 3,000 square feet, this four-bedroom, two full-bath home abounds in old world charm. After a recent price reduction, the time is now to get the home of your dreams.

Enter through the front porch into the family room, with its original wide-plank flooring and woodstove. The natural light shines throughout this home making you feel at ease.

A beautiful country-style kitchen with a wall of windows is the perfect place to enjoy a family meal, with room to stretch out and relax. A formal dining room and large living room with original flooring make it easy to entertain.

The master bedroom with sitting room was previously used as a fourth bedroom, and two more large rooms and a leisure room allow for a wealth of options. There is a full walk-up attic.

Enjoy a private backyard oasis complete with hot tub and gazebo overlooking your fruit trees. This property has all the heart you need to make a life.

The many upgrades throughout this home include new windows, a whole-house generator, new security system, newer septic, and more.

To see this property in person, call Kristi Anderson and make an appointment at 973-814-7344.