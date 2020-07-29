x
One-of-a-kind retreat on 13+ acres with trout stream

Dingmans Ferry. The custom A-frame home is located on a property that’s an outdoor lover’s dream, complete with waterfalls, swimming holes, hiking, quad trails, private shooting range, and hunting blind.

Dingmans Ferry
29 Jul 2020 | 01:14
    Living room
    Kitchen
    Deck
    Garage
    Waterfalls
    Stream

A long, private drive that crosses over your own trout stream leads to this unique sanctuary. This home was featured in a 2011 Milford house tour.

More than 13 secluded acres includes waterfalls, swimming holes, hiking, and quad trails. You will also have a private shooting range and hunting blind.

The custom A-frame home has three bedrooms, one bath, and an all-tile kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hickory cabinets.

The living room has beautiful exposed wood beams, pine floors, and cathedral ceilings, plus a picture window with views of the stream and waterfalls. Enjoy your coffee on the deck that overlooks the stream and waterfalls just a few feet away or relax on your covered deck while sitting in your hot tub.

This home has oil hot water baseboard heat, a full house generator, alarm and security camera systems, and a full basement.

You’ll also discover handcrafted totem poles scattered throughout the property, and a full custom stone walkway with stonewalls.

The location is close to the New Jersey border for commuting. This is a modern, yet rustic outdoor lover’s dream.

Essential information:
Price: $795,000
Total acres: 13.5
Total square feet: 1,260
Total taxes: $2,372
Year built: 1978
Listing agent: Sandra Soesman, Realty Executives Exceptional Milford
Office phone: 570-296-5800
Mobile: 914-443-0436
Toll free: 800-458-4855
Email: sandrasoesman@realtyexecutives.com